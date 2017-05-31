Massachusetts’ The Hanover Insurance Group Elects Price to Board of Directors

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc., a Worcester, Mass.-based holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, has elected Michael D. Price to the company’s board of directors, effective July 3. Price is an experienced senior insurance executive and will also serve on the board’s audit committee.

Over the course of his career, Price has served in senior roles with several insurance companies. Most recently, he was president, CEO and deputy chairman of Platinum Underwriters Holdings Ltd., from 2005 until its acquisition by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd in 2015.

Prior to that, he served as Platinum’s chief operating officer and was president of Platinum U.S. from 2002 until 2005. Price was also chief underwriting officer of Platinum’s predecessor, the former reinsurance segment of The St. Paul Companies Inc. Previously, he was also chief operating officer of Associated Aviation Underwriters Incorporated, a subsidiary of Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers Ltd., and held senior roles within other companies in the property and casualty industry. He began his career with the actuarial and consulting firm Milliman & Robertson.

Source: The Hanover Insurance Group