New Jersey’s World Insurance Associates Acquires Wm. G. Palermo Inc.

World Insurance Associates LLC, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., acquired Wm. G. Palermo Inc. of Linden, N.J., on April 1, 2017.

Wm. G. Palermo Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned insurance agency that was established on March 1, 1944, by William G. Palermo. Currently, the firm services its clients’ personal and business insurance needs in the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Wm. G. Palermo Inc. helps clients manage and plan for all potential risks by assessing their needs and offering a variety of insurance products to choose from.

World Insurance Associates LLC offers personal and business insurance solutions in 46 states. The company specializes in group benefits and insurance for transportation companies, the hospitality industry, coastal properties and high-net-worth individuals in addition to general commercial clients. It began business in 2012 and now serves customers from 11 offices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Source: World Insurance Associates