New York’s Crystal & Company Names Cooke Director of Employee Benefits Unit

Crystal & Company, a New York-headquartered strategic risk and insurance advisor, has hired Mary Cooke as director for its Employee Benefits Services unit.

In her new role, Cooke works out of the firm’s national headquarters in New York City, where she is responsible for the strategic planning and daily supervision of benefit programs for mid-size and large employers and national accounts.

As the client’s primary point of contact, her responsibilities include program implementation, new product rollouts, communications and monitoring vendor performance.

Cooke began her benefits consulting career in 1989. Her former responsibilities have included operations management, staff development and mentoring, and directing delivery of client services, with special emphasis on renewal negotiations, compliance and health management and clinical solutions.

Source: Crystal & Company