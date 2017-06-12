NTSB to Investigate After Train Strikes, Kills Worker in New York City

Authorities say a Long Island Rail Road worker has been struck and killed by a train.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Saturday that it was sending a team to investigate the death.

The worker was hit by a westbound train at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday near the Queens Village station.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

There were delays on the LIRR’s Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches following the crash.

The train that hit the worker was the 9:36 a.m. train from Huntington.

A reporter from Newsday was in the first car of the train and heard the crash. The reporter heard an engineer saying, “Oh my God.” Then there was an announcement that a pedestrian had been struck.

