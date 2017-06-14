Pennsylvania’s Venture Programs Promotes Mulhern

Venture Programs, a West Chester, Penn.-based insurance program administrator, has promoted Robert Mulhern to executive vice president of sales for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

In this new role, Mulhern is responsible for developing and maintaining strategic business relationships with agents and brokers and representing all Venture productlines, including its golf, hotel and marine products and services across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. He is also charged with providing field support to Venture’s underwriting team.

Mulhern has been with Venture’s Preferred Club golf and country club program since its inception. Through the years, he has held several positions at Venture, including leading underwriting, sales and marketing efforts. While spearheading these programs, Mulhern has built a national broker network.

Prior to joining Venture , he served as a senior commercial lines underwriter for Philip J. Harvey & Co. Inc.

Venture Programs is a program manager that designs, underwrites and distributes industry-specific insurance packages. Founded in 1993, Venture provides specialty insurance packages for select vertical industries, including golf and country clubs, resorts, hotels, hunting and fishing lodges, and city and social clubs, as well as commercial marine and hard-to-place property risks.

