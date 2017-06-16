New Jersey’s York Hires McMahan as Chief Human Resources Officer

York Risk Services Group (York), a Parsippany, N.J.-based provider of claims management, managed care, specialized loss adjusting, alternative risk programs, pool administration and other insurance services, has hired Danielle McMahan as chief human resources officer to succeed Carol Montgomery who will retire in August.

In this role, McMahan will oversee York’s talent management initiatives and programs including recruiting, training and development, performance management, benefits and employee experience.

McMahan comes to York with more than 20 years’ experience, most recently as the vice president of global talent for American Express Global Business Travel, where she led the standup of the talent management philosophy and processes, recruitment infrastructure and enterprise learning organization. She has also held executive positions in human resources at ADP and Citi.

York provides risk management and managed care solutions to a variety of strategic partners, including insurance carriers, self-insureds, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs, programs, risk pools and public entities. It delivers customized claims solutions for all lines of business, including property, liability, products liability, ocean and inland marine, environmental, transportation and logistics, construction and workers’ compensation.

Source: York Risk Services Group