EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants Acquires Connecticut’s After Inc.

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, has acquired After Inc., a product warranty analytics firm based in Norwalk, Conn.

The acquisition was made primarily to further strengthen and grow EPIC’s subsidiary company, PowerGuard Specialty Insurance Services, a renewable energy program manager based in the U.S.

PowerGuard is a specialty renewable energy program manager specializing in the design and underwriting of insurance and risk management solutions for wind, solar and other alternative energy companies. It provides a 25-year, non-cancellable quality and performance guarantee solution to back up a manufacturer’s own warranty terms. Guaranteeing warranty terms through the use of insurance provides certainty for manufacturers and customers, as well as long-term stability for the industry.

Founded in 2005 as a subsidiary of Fulcrum Analytics, After Inc. was formally created in 2015 to offer the industry warranty products and services. Clients include Canon, Electrolux, Ford, Generac, Jaguar Land Rover, Polaris and Seagate Technologies.

Led by CEO Nathan Baldwin and chief technology officer David King, After Inc. has four core product offerings: warranty marketing, warranty analytics, warranty administration and the After Protection Plan, which includes data recovery services.

Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants