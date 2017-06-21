Connecticut Woman Who Lied About Cancer to Avoid Prison Gets 30 Months

A Connecticut woman who lied about having cancer to avoid reporting to prison on a fraud conviction has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars.

Aliyah Davis, of East Windsor, Conn., was sentenced to 30 months by a federal judge in New Haven. Davis pleaded guilty to several charges in December including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

On Dec. 17, 2014, Davis, who was then known as Theresa Sutherland, was sentenced in federal court to more than four years in prison for defrauding Mass Mutual. Authorities said she engaged in a fraud and identity theft scheme at the insurance company where she was employed.

Davis, 36, was granted postponements of when she would report to prison by lying that she had terminal cancer in January 2015, prosecutors said. Davis had submitted letters from various medical professionals detailing her claimed medical conditions, but forged the signatures.

She changed her name to Aliyah Davis a few months later and committed unemployment compensation fraud, prosecutors said.

Davis’ lawyer said in court documents that she survived a troubled childhood to become successful, but needs counseling and substance abuse treatment.

The judge ordered Davis to begin serving her sentence after she completes her previous one.

