XL Catlin Promotes E&S Property Insurance Regional Leader in Boston

XL Catlin’s excess and surplus (E&S) insurance team has promoted Caitlin Murphy from senior underwriter to the role of eastern regional vice president of E&S Property.

In her new role, Murphy will direct regional underwriting operations and product and business development from XL Catlin’s Boston, Mass., office.

Murphy is joining XL Catlin’s E&S property leadership team, which includes Kyle Burnett, west region vice president, and Brian Ahern, central region vice president, all reporting to Stephen Oh, president of XL Catlin’s multi-line E&S insurance business.

Under Murphy’s guidance, XL Catlin is seeking to provide its broker partners and clients with access to customized insurance programs to address their most challenging property risks throughout the Eastern region, Oh said in a company press release.

Murphy brings nearly ten years of underwriting and broker experience to her new role. In the past five years, she focused on addressing clients’ shared and layered property insurance programs. She has been responsible for developing new business growth on the east coast with a primary focus in the New York region and Atlanta.

Prior to working at XL Catlin, Murphy managed and placed complex risk management accounts at both Marsh & McLennan and Aon, where she gained a background in brokerage.

XL Catlin’s excess and surplus lines team serves challenging or hard-to-place risks. It provides a variety of non-admitted insurance coverages, such as casualty-excess, general liability, property-primary, buffer and excess, distributed exclusively through licensed, appointed surplus lines wholesale brokers. XL Catlin also provides multi-line insurance solutions for various industry segments through program administrators.

Source: XL Catlin