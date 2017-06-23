Beecher Carlson Expands Energy Practice in the Northeast

Beecher Carlson Insurance Services LLC (Beecher Carlson), a specialized large account insurance broker, has expanded the northeast operations of its energy practice.

Sara Kane has been appointed senior vice president. She will be responsible for developing and managing energy risk management accounts and leveraging Beecher Carlson’s service offerings. She will work out of the New York office and report to Erin Lynch, president of Beecher Carlson’s energy practice.

Previously, Kane spent nearly a decade working on the carrier side of the insurance industry, holding underwriter and product development positions at AXIS Capital, GCube Insurance Services and AIG. She joins Beecher Carlson from SunEdison where she was director of insurance risk. Kane has spent the majority of her career focused on the renewable energy sector.

Additionally, Megan Miller is taking on a larger role within the global energy practice. She currently works as managing director out of Beecher Carlson’s New York office.

Megan brings a technical background to the team, having worked at both FM Global and Swiss Re prior to joining Beecher Carlson, Lynch said in a company press release.

Beecher Carlson Insurance Services LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown Inc., which, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services, as well as risk management, third-party administration and managed health care programs.

Source: Beecher Carlson Insurance Services LLC