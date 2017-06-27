OceanPoint Acquires Christopher & Regan Insurance in Rhode Island

OceanPoint Insurance Agency has acquired Christopher & Regan Insurance of North Kingstown, R.I.

The acquisition comes as OceanPoint Insurance has been seeking to expand its coverage in North Kingstown and South County, President and CEO Doug Mayhew said in a company press release.

Agency principals Thomas Regan and Kathleen Christopher have accepted positions as vice president for OceanPoint and will continue to operate from their current office in North Kingstown following the transaction.

Headquartered in Middletown, R.I., OceanPoint provides a range of property and casualty insurance products in addition to a full array of financial services. Along with BankNewport, OceanPoint is a subsidiary of the mutual holding company OceanPoint Financial Partners, MHC. Tracing its roots back to 1863, OceanPoint serves clients from three full-service offices located in Middletown, Barrington and Coventry, R.I.

Source: OceanPoint Insurance Agency Inc.