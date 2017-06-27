XL Catlin Expands Inland Marine Business, Hires Klein in Maryland

XL Catlin is continuing to expand its inland marine field operations with the recent addition of Maria Klein as a senior underwriter in Baltimore, Md.

“For the last several years, we’ve been expanding our operations, putting our inland marine insurance expertise closer to their clients, agents and brokers with the intent to provide better service,” said Michael Perrotti, senior vice president and inland marine practice leader for XL Catlin’s Marine Business in North America, in a company press release.

Klein joins XL Catlin with more than 25 years of marine insurance experience in all lines of marine coverages, inland, hull, protection and indemnity (P&I), marine liabilities and cargo. Most recently, she served as an ocean cargo underwriter at CNA Marine. Her career also includes working for MOAC and Allianz/Fireman’s Fund.

XL Catlin’s Global Marine business provides insurance for clients with special coverage needs for their marine exposures, including inland marine, ocean cargo, blue and brown water hull, P&I, as well as excess and primary marine liabilities.

Source: XL Catlin