FM Global Opens Learning Center Facility in Massachusetts

Commercial property insurer FM Global has opened the FM Global Learning Center, a facility in Norwood, Mass., where employees and clients will explore property-loss prevention and insurance-related training through specially designed classrooms.

The 27,000-square-foot, $15 million structure more than doubles the size of the company’s Norwood training facilities to a total of 40,000 square feet. The entire facility now incorporates active learning classrooms, breakout rooms, a collaborative space, interactive whiteboards, surface computing and 12 experiential SimZone Labs, including a warehouse and data center designed to replicate clients’ properties.

Thousands of possible property risk simulations can be created on-site. Students will learn about common risks such as fire, ignitable liquid, natural hazards, equipment malfunction and electrical breakdown. There are also labs dealing with roof and wall construction, as well as hazards associated with combustible dust and flammable gases.

The FM Global Learning Center employs full-time professional educators applying the latest learning principles from technical university programs around the country. A no-lecture approach asks students to learn new material on their own time and use classroom time to apply their new knowledge. Clients, students and subject matter experts will be able to video conference with the FM Global Learning Center from anywhere in the world and share real-life lessons as well.

