Burns & Wilcox Expands Footprint in Pennsylvania, Plans More Hires

Burns & Wilcox, a wholesale insurance broker and underwriting manager, has increased its footprint in Pennsylvania with an office move and expansion for its Pittsburgh office to accommodate its growing team and revenue.

Burns & Wilcox has relocated its Pittsburgh employee base to the third floor of The Bentley, a new office high-rise in the city’s Greentree district.

The Pittsburgh office specializes in insurance for large manufacturers and contractors, professional liability, including medical malpractice and errors and omissions (E&O), and personal insurance, including high-value homeowners.

It plans to continue hiring at a fast pace following the move, according to a company press release. The recruiting efforts and strategic direction of the office are currently headed by Daniel J. Kaufman, senior vice president, and Linda M. Bobro, vice president and managing director.

Kaufman Real Estate Management, the global real estate arm for Kaufman Family Companies, executed the lease and handled the internal construction of the office space.

Source: Burns & Wilcox