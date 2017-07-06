Alliant Hires Pennsylvania’s Hill as Employee Benefits Group Expands in East

Alliant has hired Martin Hill as it continues to expand the presence of its Employee Benefits Group throughout the eastern U.S.

As vice president, Hill, who is based in Pennsylvania, will leverage his background in strategic planning, relationship management, financial analysis, underwriting and marketing to deploy targeted employee benefits solutions to a portfolio of regional clients.

Hill joins Alliant with experience delivering solutions that drive revenue growth, increase market penetration and cultivate client relationships. Prior to joining Alliant, Hill was an assistant vice president and consultant with the employee benefits division of a Pennsylvania-based insurance brokerage firm, where he played a role in growing the firm’s presence throughout the state. He also has experience as vice president of employee benefits with one of the nation’s largest insurance brokerage firms, in addition to various positions on the carrier side of the business.

Alliant Employee Benefits delivers benefits programs tailored to meet the needs of today’s organizations. It works with clients to assess their needs and deliver customized plans and consulting services, with capabilities including employee engagement, plan negotiation, benefits administration, analytics, health and wellness, compliance and all other aspects of benefits planning and administration.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., Alliant Insurance Services Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction and other industry groups.

Source: Alliant