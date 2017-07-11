Risk Strategies Company Hires Two to Employee Benefits Practice in New York

Risk Strategies Company, a privately held, national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has hired Kate Genovese and Pauline Sobelman to its employee benefits practice group.

Sobelman joins as senior vice president in the group, and Genovese joins as senior strategic consultant. Both are based in Risk’s New York City offices.

With more than 40 years of combined experience in helping organizations obtain and manage employee benefit programs, Genovese and Sobelman bring knowledge in helping businesses overcome challenges offering comprehensive packages as new federal and state technology and regulatory changes take effect.

Sobelman’s practice work focuses on large and complex middle-market employers, spanning a variety of organization types and industries. Genovese supports the national Risk Strategies employee benefits practice by developing financial strategies for large, primarily self-funded clients. Over the course of her career, she has consulted and advised Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare and financial industries, developing short- and long-term benefit strategies.

Risk Strategies’ health and welfare group is a national provider of strategic employee benefits program consultation, including needs and compliance assessments, plan design, development and management. The practice also offers services related to the assessment, selection and implementation of benefits technology systems.

As a U.S. insurance broker, Risk Strategies Company offers risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property and casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. It serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has offices in more than 35 locations nationwide, including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Source: Risk Strategies Company