New York’s U.S. Senators Urge Quick Federal Action on Flooding

New York’s U.S. senators are urging officials in Washington to quickly approve a disaster declaration for areas along Lake Ontario affected by recent floods.

Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, said that they have written to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure local communities get the resources they need to rebuild and repair.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he is requesting an expedited disaster declaration from FEMA. The state has also authorized $55 million in assistance.

Many upstate officials and lakefront property owners blame the flooding on the International Joint Commission, the U.S.-Canadian panel that controls the outflow of water from Lake Ontario. The commission says heavy rain was to blame.

