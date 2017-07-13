Lockton Hires Krauter & Company’s Zapantoulis to Marine Team in New York

Lockton has hired Christina Zapantoulis as the leader of its marine team in its Northeast U.S. operations, based in New York City. Lockton is a global professional services firm and the world’s largest privately held, independent insurance broker.

In her new role, Zapantoulis will help clients develop risk management strategies and structure, negotiate and implement complex marine insurance programs. She will also lead a team of marine insurance professionals.

Zapantoulis joins Lockton from Krauter & Company in New York, where she has been an executive vice president and property practice leader with experience in cargo, marine, builder’s risk and complex property programs. She also has experience at Marsh and as an underwriter at Chubb, specializing in property, marine and machinery.

Zapantoulis will be based in Lockton’s New York office.

Source: Lockton