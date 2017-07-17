Massachusetts Businesses Evacuated After Sulfuric Acid Spill

Several Massachusetts businesses had to be evacuated after a drum inside a truck leaked sulfuric acid.

Police responded to the report of a chemical spill in Billerica, Mass., Thursday afternoon. Officers found a tractor-trailer carrying eight barrels of the chemical, and one was leaking the acid.

A hazmat team was called to the scene, and at least 10 businesses were evacuated.

The truck’s driver has been treated for minor burns after he got splashed with the acid. No other injuries were reported.

The spill has since been cleaned up, and police say the driver was not at fault.

