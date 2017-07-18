Massachusetts’ Kaplansky Insurance Hires Wolberg as VP of M&A

Kaplansky Insurance, a Needham, Mass.-based insurance agency, has appointed David Wolberg as vice president of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Wolberg brings with him experience from the sell-side of mergers and acquisitions. He is licensed to practice law in both Massachusetts and New York, and he seeks to utilize his legal training to apply an analytical approach to the business arena.

“This is a very exciting time for M&A in the insurance industry,” said Wolberg in a press release issued by Kaplansky Insurance. “Private equity fueled consolidation has trickled down to even the smallest independently owned agencies.”

Wolberg’s appointment will enable the agency to provide continuous focus on M&A and to maintain its strategy of growth through selective acquisitions, Kaplansky Insurance President and CEO Ely Kaplansky said in the release.

Source: Kaplansky Insurance