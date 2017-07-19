Pennsylvania’s NSM Insurance Group Hires Johnston

NSM Insurance Group, a Conshohocken, Penn.-based program administrator of industry-specific insurance programs, has hired Jennifer Johnston as the Northeast regional underwriting manager for social services.

In this role, Johnston will be responsible for overseeing new business development and renewal retention in the northeast region for NSM’s Care Providers Insurance Program.

Johnston has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry and previously worked at NSM as underwriting manager for the Addiction Treatment Providers Program. Most recently, Johnston served as the underwriting consulting director at CNA Insurance.

NSM Insurance Group’s insurance programs include social services and behavioral health; CAT driven property; collector cars; workers’ compensation; staffing; sports and fitness; breweries and wineries; professional liability for architects and engineers; and pet insurance. In the future, NSM Insurance Group is aggressively seeking to acquire additional program managers and niche specific insurance businesses, according to a company press release.

Source: NSM Insurance Group