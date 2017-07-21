Pennsylvania’s PLM Names Selfe Vice President of Information Technology

Pennsylvania and Indiana Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Companies (PLM), a property and casualty insurance carrier based in Philadelphia, Penn., has named Erin Selfe vice president of information technology.

With more than 20 years of experience, Selfe will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s information technology environment, including security, infrastructure, applications development, quality assurance and systems support.

Prior to her role at PLM, Selfe served as vice president and chief information officer for American European Insurance Group Inc. in Cherry Hill, N.J. She built her career at insurance organizations, including as assistant vice president of IT governance at Philadelphia Insurance Companies, as assistant vice president and business information officer for Penn Mutual Life Insurance and as a manager at Andersen Advanced Technology Group.

Pennsylvania and Indiana Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Companies serves the lumber, woodworking and building material industries. Backed by more than 100 years of experience, the company protects 6,000 businesses nationwide with property, general liability, inland marine, business automobile, commercial excess liability and equipment breakdown coverages.

Source: Pennsylvania and Indiana Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Companies