New Jersey’s Brooks Insurance Agency Hires Hoover

Brooks Insurance Agency, a Manalapan, N.J.-based multi-line wholesale insurance agency, has hired Ben Hoover as vice president and broker.

Hoover joins the team with a commitment to providing the best service to current and future clients as Brooks Insurance Agency continues to expand its offerings nationally. He joins Brooks from Risk Placement Services, where he served as regional marketing manager, and The Sea Pines Resort, where he was responsible for two corporate divisions.

Brooks continues to broaden its reach in the property and casualty marketplace, providing coverage on excess and surplus (E&S), standard markets, specialty lines and distressed lines of business.

Source: Brooks Insurance Agency