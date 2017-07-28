Pennsylvania’s KMRD Partners Hires Salmon to Risk Management Team

KMRD Partners, a Warrington, Penn.-based boutique risk management and human capital solutions firm, has hired Kirk Salmon to its risk management team.

As a sales and relationship manager, Salmon will work closely with select prospects to evaluate their current risk and human capital management programs versus KMRD’s benchmarks. Once a relationship is established, Salmon will lead the KMRD Service team to fill in the gaps and provide customer service.

KMRD anticipates that adding Salmon to its team of risk professionals will further energize its growth and sharpen its client focus, according to a company press release.

Prior to joining KMRD Partners, Salmon was employed as a sales executive with a title insurance company.

Source: KMRD Partners