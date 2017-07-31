Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Flooding, Some Rescues in Pennsylvania

Heavy rains caused widespread flooding and prompted some evacuations and rescues in western Pennsylvania, but no major injuries were reported.
Forecasters said a stalled system resulted in conditions more similar to winter than summer and dumped as much as five inches of rain on parts of the region.
In Washington County, a half-dozen rescues were reporting, several from residences and at least one from the roof of a car. Some people were treated for minor hypothermia from being in cold water.
Flooding also closed roads, submerged cars and flooded basements. A landslide shortly after noon Saturday closed a Washington County road.
The Red Cross said 10 people came to a shelter outside of Finleyville. Teams were dispatched to parts of Allegheny, Fayette and Washington counties to assess residents’ needs.