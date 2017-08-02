New Jersey’s Vanguard Hires Graf as Vice President of Operations

Vanguard Claims Administration Inc. (Vanguard), a Woodbury, N.J.-based insurance agency, has hired Paul J. Graf as vice president of operations.

With more than 27 years of multi-line claims management experience in the property and casualty insurance industry, Graf will oversee the daily operations of both Vanguard and the Vanguard Adjusters Group Inc.

In addition, he will be responsible for expanding independent adjuster operations into the Central Eastern Region, including Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee. His responsibilities also include increasing capacity for TPA services in both the domestic and international Lloyd’s marketplace, as well as launching Vanguard Recovery Services – a new entity providing subrogation recovery services.

Vanguard President Robert Gilliam stated in a company press release he believes Graf’s management of CAT responses, both regionally and nationally, and his network of TPA and IA examiners complement the core services offered by Vanguard.

Other administrative experience Graf will be able to leverage for Vanguard clients includes automobile and motor truck cargo coverages, workers’ compensation, auto material damage, errors and omissions, CAT claims management and professional liability coverages.

Prior to joining Vanguard, Graf served as the senior vice president of a regional claims management firm that provided third party administrator, subrogation recovery, independent field adjustment and litigation management services. He also filled the role of regional claims manager for Utica National Insurance Company, where he led the regional workers’ compensation, auto and general liability, material damage, property and E&O and professional liability claims activities.

Source: Vanguard Claims Administration Inc.