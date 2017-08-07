Normandy Insurance Company Now Writing Workers’ Comp in Pennsylvania

Normandy Insurance Company, a Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based workers’ compensation carrier, is now offering coverage plans to small, mid-size and large businesses in Pennsylvania. This marks the third major expansion by the multi-state insurer in recent months, and its first venture in the Northeast.

Earlier this year, Normandy announced that it received authorization to provide workers’ compensation insurance to employers in Georgia and Virginia.

“Pennsylvania is an especially exciting opportunity for us,” Normandy Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler said in a company press release. “The state enjoys a robust and diverse workforce, with the private sector accounting for roughly 88 percent of its total employment between 2008 and 2014.”

Since the company’s founding in 2008, it has strategically expanded its offerings, adding expertise in other industries to successfully service a portfolio of clients, Buechler said in the release.

Source: Normandy Insurance Company