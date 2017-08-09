Pennsylvania’s IA&B Hires Ross as Marketing, Communications Senior Director

Insurance Agents & Brokers (IA&B), a Mechanicsburg, Penn.-based tri-state trade organization, has hired Jennifer Ross as marketing and communications senior director. In her role, Ross will oversee communications to IA&B’s approximately 1,400 member independent insurance agencies and marketing of the organization’s programs, products and services.

Before IA&B, Ross spent 10 years as the senior director of marketing and public relations for Goodwill Keystone Area, headquartered in Harrisburg, Penn. In addition, Ross has for-profit experience in the fitness and advertising industries.

Insurance Agents & Brokers Service Group, through its partnership of agents’ associations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, is committed to delivering value through a member-centered, customer-driven philosophy. Approximately 1,400 member agencies are the driving force behind the organization’s professional training offerings, government affairs work, agency tool development, communications, and carrier and legal advocacy.

Source: Insurance Agents & Brokers Service Group