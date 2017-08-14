Delaware Police Continuing Probe Into Alleged Prescription Fraud

Delaware State Police say more arrests are expected in an investigation involving a Philadelphia woman accused of distributing fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances.

Police said Thursday that 49-year-old Annette Scott stole blank prescription pads from a Wilmington-area doctor’s office where she worked and forged the doctor’s signature. Investigators say she then distributed 23 prescriptions to several individuals, who would fill the prescriptions at area pharmacies and use their Medicaid insurance to pay for them.

Scott was charged last week with 23 felonies and was being held in lieu of $43,000 secured bail.

Twenty-five-year-old Devon Hawkes of Bear, who police say tried to fill one of the fake prescriptions at a local Walgreens, has been charged with 19 felonies.

It was not immediately clear whether Scott or Hawkes has an attorney.

