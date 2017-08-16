Final Evacuees From Pennsylvania Derailment, Fire Return Home

The last of the evacuated residents of a small Pennsylvania town were finally able to return to their homes one week after a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said residents of 40 homes in Hyndman, about 100 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, could return at 5 p.m. Friday.

Most of the more than 1,000 evacuees were allowed to return to their homes last Saturday. Doolittle said the area around the last 40 homes was the site of an intensive cleanup.

He said several rail cars that contained propane, molten sulfur and asphalt had been removed, and two carloads of molten sulfur will be taken away this week.

CSX is continuing to perform air-quality monitoring at the site, and so far no air quality issues have been detected.

