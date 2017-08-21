Woman Files Federal Lawsuit Over Delaware Pumpkin-Flinging Accident

A woman who was critically injured when an air cannon exploded during a Delaware pumpkin-launching competition has filed a federal lawsuit against event organizers and participants, state officials and Discovery Communications.

Suzanne Dakessian claims in Wednesday’s lawsuit that she was left with severe and permanent injuries because of negligence and wrongful conduct by the defendants.

The defendants include Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, which inspected the air cannon through its boiler safety program.

Dakessian was injured at last year’s Punkin Chunkin when a trap door blew off a cannon called the “Pumpkin Reaper.”

At the time, Dakessian was managing a camera crew for Sharp Entertainment, which was producing a television special for Discovery’s Science Channel.

After the accident, the airing of the scheduled three-hour special was canceled.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.