Massachusetts’ Boston Insurance Brokerage Promotes Two

Boston Insurance Brokerage (BIB), a Boston, Mass.-based national wholesale brokerage offering commercial insurance solutions, has promoted John Roderiques to associate vice president of its workers’ compensation division and Cara Treen to account executive.

In their new roles, Roderiques and Treen will be instrumental in growing BIB’s workers’ compensation division while continuing to provide a high level of service and creative solutions to clients.

Initially, Roderiques will focus on growing the business in the New England region. He will also work with agents to provide solutions for their workers’ compensation risks.

Previously as an underwriter in the workers’ compensation division, Treen supported agents to evaluate risks and bind insurance for their clients. In her new role, she will work closely with agents to protect their clients’ employees.

Source: Boston Insurance Brokerage