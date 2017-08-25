Massachusetts Fire Chief Hospitalized After Explosive Blaze Hits Three Homes

The fire chief in Millbury, Mass., has been hospitalized after flames hit three homes and caused several propane tanks to explode.

Chief Richard Hamilton was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester early Wednesday with heat exhaustion and dehydration. He is expected to recover.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight and quickly spread in windy conditions.

Officials say everyone in the homes got out safely, but at least one is completely destroyed and a second was heavily damaged.

Millbury Deputy Fire Chief David Rudge says there were multiple propane tanks along the side of one building, leading to multiple explosions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

