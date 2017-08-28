New Hampshire’s G&A Insurance Joins Northern United Agents Alliance

The Northern United Agents Alliance (NUAA) of Concord, N.H., has announced that G&A Insurance of Dover, N.H., has joined the NUAA as a participating member.

G&A Insurance is a locally-owned, full-service agency that was formed in April 2011. The team of agents at G&A has been providing customer service and insurance to individuals and businesses for more than 35 years.

The Northern United Agents Alliance is an alliance of independent insurance agents in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont dedicated to providing client service through the group’s relationships with its insurance carrier partners. The NUAA partnership was formed in 2011 by four independent insurance agencies and has grown to include 14 agencies.

Source: The Northern United Agents Alliance