Vermont’s The Richards Group Joins The Northern United Agents Alliance

The Northern United Agents Alliance (NUAA) has announced that The Richards Group of Brattleboro, Vermont, has joined NUAA along with Davis & Towle Insurance Group of Concord, N.H., and Eaton & Berube Insurance Agency of Nashua, N.H., as a founder level partner.

“We are confident that together we will continue to strengthen NUAA for our participants and company partners and anticipate further growth in northern New England,” Marc Berube, President of Eaton & Berube Insurance Agency, said in a company press release.

As a third-generation family business, The Richards Group has provided local insurance, employee benefits and retirement plan solutions to clients throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts since 1867. The firm employs roughly 120 professionals throughout its 11 offices and serves more than 20,000 clients.

The Northern United Agents Alliance is an alliance of independent insurance agents in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont dedicated to providing client service through the group’s relationships with its insurance carrier partners.

The NUAA was formed in 2011 by four independent insurance agencies and has grown to include 14 agencies.

Source: The Northern United Agents Alliance