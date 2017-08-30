Element Risk Finalizes Acquisition of Virginia’s Russell Insurance Agency

Element Risk Management, a West Chester, Penn.-headquartered, privately held insurance firm, has finalized the acquisition of Russell Insurance Agency Inc., based in Front Royal, Va.

The acquisition will be Element Risk’s first in the Commonwealth of Virginia and will serve to strengthen its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. It also serves as the firm’s second acquisition this year.

“Northern Virginia is seeing tremendous growth right now, so this acquisition is in line with our goals of growing both through acquisition and organically,” Josh Heebner, partner at Element Risk Management, said in a company press release. “Front Royal should be seeing this type of growth over the next few decades.”

Russell Insurance will continue operations in its current location. All staff has been retained.

Source: Element Risk Management