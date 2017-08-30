Two Delaware Residents Indicted After Insurance Fraud Investigation

After an investigation by the Department of Insurance Fraud Prevention Bureau, two Wilmington, Del., residents were indicted on Monday, August 7, 2017, by a New Castle County grand jury.

Lisa Mitchell and Robert Jones were indicted on two felony counts each of insurance fraud and attempted theft of more than $1,500.

“The Department of Insurance’s Fraud Prevention Bureau investigates dozens of these cases each year, and they are on the rise,” said Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro in a press release issued by the Delaware Department of Insurance. “We take these crimes seriously and will investigate all of these cases and seek indictments on the ones that can be prosecuted.”

The indictment alleges that Mitchell and Jones submitted an insurance claim related to an auto accident. In order to facilitate the fraud, they knowingly provided false and misleading statements claiming injuries with the intent to defraud for the payment of benefits.

On June 30, 2016, both subjects claim they pulled into a parking space when another vehicle struck their vehicle rear bumper. Police were contacted and found no damage to Mitchell’s car. At the time of the alleged collision, Mitchell’s car was occupied by Robert Jones and another person.

In recorded statements with the insurance company, both subjects claimed injury. In subsequent recorded statements, both provided conflicting statements and claimed that additional subjects were passengers in the vehicle and also sustained injury.

As the investigation continued, both subjects advised the insurance company that they would settle the claim for $2,000 for pain and suffering. The driver of the striking vehicle advised the collision involved a very low speed bump with no damage and there were just two occupants of the claimant’s vehicle.

If consumers are involved in a motor vehicle accident, they are advised to call the police, take down names of those involved as well as witnesses, and if possible, photograph the vehicles involved. False insurance claims can be reported to the Delaware Fraud Prevention Bureau.

Source: Delaware Department of Insurance