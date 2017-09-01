Connecticut Reminds Policyholders to Be Prepared This Storm Season

Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Katharine L. Wade is reminding policyholders to review their homeowners insurance and understand their coverage as the 2017 Atlantic tropical storm season heads into its busiest time.

The storm season traditionally runs from June 1 through November 30 but the late summer, early fall months, have been historically active ones for the Northeast.

“Understand what your homeowner’s policy covers and be mindful of any recent additions or upgrades you may have made to your property whether your coverage is adequate,” Commissioner Wade said in a press release issued by the Connecticut Insurance Department. “If you don’t have a home inventory of your possessions, now is a good time to create one. Sit down with your agent before a storm strikes to review your coverage needs, including your deductibles, or contact the department with any questions or concerns.”

Consumers can find resources on the department’s “Be Prepared” page, including mobile apps for creating an inventory, frequently asked questions on filing damage claims, information on federal flood insurance and more. There is also a resource section for insurance companies to access the department’s emergency casualty adjuster licensing program.

Source: Connecticut Insurance Department