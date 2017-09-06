New Jersey’s World Insurance Associates Acquires Bruen Deldin DiDio Associates

World Insurance Associates LLC, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., has acquired Bruen Deldin DiDio Associates Inc. (BDD) of New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Following the transaction, Jeffrey Deldin joins World Insurance as a partner of the firm.

BDD is a full-service insurance and bonding agency and brokerage with locations in Brewster, N.Y., Rocky Hill, Conn., and Coventry, R.I. It specializes in various industries, from construction, self-storage and flood services to manufacturing and retail.

The company has a lineage that goes back several generations, with a history of servicing commercial and personal insurance clients in the New York, Greater New England, and Rhode Island territory dating back to 1872. Now, BDD has grown to a staff of 35 employees in three locations. The company is committed to providing customer service in business and personal insurance services, bonding products and employee benefits by providing quality products at competitive pricing.

World Insurance Associates offers personal and business insurance solutions in 46 states. The company specializes in group benefits and insurance for transportation companies, the hospitality industry, coastal properties and high-net-worth individuals, in addition to general commercial clients in diverse industries. It began business in 2012 and now serves more than 23,000 customers from 15 offices. It has completed 24 acquisitions so far.

Source: World Insurance Associates LLC