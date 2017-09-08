Willis Towers Watson Hires Pipala in New York

Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, broking and solutions company, has hired Tom Pipala as client advocate in its real estate and hospitality practice, which is part of its corporate risk and broking business.

Based in New York, Pipala will report to Paul Cicerchia, real estate and hospitality practice leader for the Northeast region.

In his new role, Pipala will be responsible for business development in the New York metro region and for delivering the full scope of distinctive risk management and broking capabilities to clients in this sector. He will also focus on enhancing the company’s value proposition to clients in the real estate and hospitality sector through the company’s centers of excellence, which serve as dedicated broking platforms featuring specialized industry expertise.

Pipala has 15 years of experience in the insurance and risk management industry. Prior to joining Willis Towers Watson, he served as managing principal at Integro Insurance Brokers.

Source: Willis Towers Watson