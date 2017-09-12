Lockton Hires Folk to Philadelphia Operation

Privately held insurance broker Lockton has hired Timothy Folk to its property and casualty team as an executive vice president and producer in the Philadelphia operation.

Folk will be responsible for building on Lockton’s expertise within the healthcare industry, said Tim Ryan, chief operating officer of Lockton Northeast, in a company press release. In his new role, Folk will help spearhead Lockton’s healthcare new client acquisition initiatives in both Philadelphia and the Northeast. In addition, he’ll help guide the overall healthcare strategy within the Northeast Series.

Previously, Folk gained a unique perspective on risk management as a senior operations leader at a Fortune 100 food manufacturing company. After entering the insurance industry, he started and managed the healthcare team at a privately held insurance broker.

Source: Lockton