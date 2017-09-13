New York’s Brady Risk Program Managers Hires Three

Brady Risk Program Managers and its partner companies, Tritan Risk Management Group and Healthcare Risk Management Group, have announced that Michael McKeown has joined the firm as senior vice president of brokerage and program management services.

In this role, McKeown will work to further develop the company’s growing portfolio of regional and national programs. He brings experience within the industry, having spent the last three years at York Risk Services (formally the Risk Management Planning Group), where he was leading the brokerage division in the New York region.

Also joining McKeown is Tanaquea Rosario, the new director of program development and safety group executive for safety groups written in the New York State Insurance Fund, and Michelle Kuffo, a new senior account executive for large casualty accounts. Both Rosario and Kuffo also join the company from York Risk Services.

Sean M. Brady, president of Brady Risk Management Inc., stated in a company press release that the company’s goal is to provide McKeown and his team with the most advance technology and proprietary systems that, when combined with their years of experience and knowledge, will drive meaningful financial results for clients.

Brady Risk Management Inc. is a Huntington, N.Y.-based, full service insurance service provider, offering customers a range of products and services to fit their needs.

Source: Brady Risk Management