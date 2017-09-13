Colony Specialty Appoints York as North Region Casualty Manager

Colony Specialty, a member of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., has appointed Mike York as regional manager of the North Region within its U.S. Casualty Division. York will report to Tim Williams, vice president of underwriting at Colony Specialty.

In this role, York will provide strategic oversight of Colony’s North regional office and will enhance its product delivery, staff development and broker relationships, Williams said in a company press release.

York will also be responsible for overseeing Colony’s book of business in the North Region. He has more than 22 years of industry experience and possesses a mix of technical and marketing skills. Previously, he served as assistant vice president and underwriting team lead and was responsible for growing and managing the Midwest team at Colony Specialty.

The U.S. Casualty Division at Colony Specialty writes primary general liability along with supported and unsupported excess coverages. The appetite consists of casualty coverage for construction, premises and product risks. The regional managers coordinate the resources and efforts of the division, pursuing growth within their respective regions as well as supporting specialty units, such as New York construction, oil and gas, discontinued operations, owner interest (property under construction coverage) and high limit capacity excess coverage.

