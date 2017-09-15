Pennyslvania’s Ascinsure Hires Goff as Senior Vice President

Ascinsure Specialty Risk LLC, based in Pittsburgh, Penn., has hired Michael Goff to join the Ascinsure team as its senior vice president.

Within this role, Goff will manage Ascinsure’s underwriting and wholesale divisions, including spearheading business development goals and overseeing all operations within its specialty wholesale and underwriting insurance markets. Ascinsure is a subsidiary of Allied Insurance Brokers Inc.

Goff comes to Ascinsure with more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. Most recently, he was vice president of operations and business development for PROTX Risk Management LLC in Kentucky, where he served as the primary contact for Lloyd’s brokers and underwriters and created a network for the expansion of underwriting facilities and special insurance placements. He has also held executive level positions at Euclid Public Sector Underwriters, Assurance Operation Services, Hylant Group and 21st Century Claims/EUG.

Ascinsure is a nationwide, all-lines program underwriting manager specializing in the crane, scaffolding, rental equipment and party goods dealers markets. It also has the facilities to place difficult and complex inland marine risks. In the future, Ascinsure is actively looking to expand its strategic partnerships throughout the continental United States.

Source: Ascinsure Specialty Risk LLC