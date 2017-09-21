JLT Specialty USA Appoints Cornish as Director Based in New York City

JLT Specialty USA, a U.S. subsidiary of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. (JLT), has announced the appointment of Keith Cornish as director based in New York City.

The appointment is part of JLT’s continued investment into construction specialty, further supporting JLT’s partnership with Construction Risk Partners (CRP) in January 2017.

Cornish brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate risk management and brokerage operations to JLT’s construction practice. He will join the organization’s leadership team and focus on business development and managing existing client relationships.

Most recently, Cornish served as the regional senior vice president for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and led its construction operations for the Northeast region. Prior to Gallagher, he was director of risk management for Hunter Roberts Construction Group, where he created a risk management platform when he joined the firm as a start-up in 2005.

In the future, JLT plans to continue to invest in its construction capabilities in the U.S., said JLT Specialty USA CEO Mike Rice in a company press release.

Source: Jardine Lloyd Thompson