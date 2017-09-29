Massachusetts’ XS Brokers Hires Buccinna to New York Office

XS Brokers, a Quincy, Mass.-headquartered independent insurance brokerage, has hired Peter Buccinna to head a new local office for the firm in East Chatham, N.Y.

The hiring of Buccinna as assistant vice president and business development manager is a result of the firm’s growth due to increased demand for its services, according to a company press release.

This is XS Brokers’ fourth office expansion within the past year. The firm now has six offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Florida and two locations in Massachusetts.

In his new role, Buccinna’s responsibilities will include the representation and promotion of XS Brokers’ services throughout the New York territory, as well as developing and maintaining relationships with agents and brokers in this region. His background includes more than 17 years of insurance experience handling all aspects of prospective broker identification, new broker appointments and broker development, according to Mike McKinley, chief sales officer at XS Brokers, in the release.

Buccinna’s most recent professional experience was as business development manager of Westchester, a Chubb Company, where he managed all aspects of marketing and distribution of the Westchester wholesale exclusive products in the Boston region. Prior to that, he was marketing manager of LoVullo Associates in Buffalo, N.Y., for seven years, where he coordinated all marketing efforts and maintained a high level of visibility in the territory. He also had stints at both AIG and Marsh, from maintaining relationships for construction accounts to overseeing high profile clients in the private client services group.

Last year, XS Brokers added 14 new work associates. The firm is on pace for another year of growth in 2017, and it is the company’s plan to hire five to 10 people at this newest office location, according to the release.

Source: XS Brokers