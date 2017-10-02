After Deadly New York Crash, Schumer Seeks Charter Bus Safety Grades

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says charter bus companies should be graded for safety and the grades should be posted the way New York City posts restaurant letter grades.

The New York Democrat says letter grades for bus safety are needed after last month’s deadly crash in Queens. A charter bus operated by Dahlia Group crashed into a city bus, killing three.

Records show Dahlia has been inspected 35 times since 2015 with 11 violations found. One person was killed when a bus operated by the company crashed in Connecticut in 2016.

Schumer says that with such a poor safety record it’s shocking that Dahlia was allowed to continue operating.

He is asking federal transportation officials to move forward with a system for posting charter bus safety grades.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.