Distinguished Programs Hires Borelli to New York Office

Distinguished Programs, a national insurance program manager, has named Brett Borelli as the company’s new vice president of strategic program development and property practice leader.

Based in the company’s midtown Manhattan offices, Borelli’s primary role will be the development of new program business products tailored to hospitality, real estate, cultural institutions and community associations. As a property practice leader, he will also be responsible for expanding Distinguished Programs’ property underwritings as well as managing retail broker relationships in the space.

He brings with him more than 25 years of insurance industry experience, noted Brooks Chase, president of Distinguished Specialty, a division of Distinguished Programs, in a company press release.

Prior to joining Distinguished Programs, Borelli was a managing director with Aon’s National Property Practice in New York, providing advisory and brokerage services to clients in the hospitality and real estate industries. Prior to that, he was senior vice president with Marsh & McLennan.

Source: Distinguished Programs