Pennsylvania’s NSM Insurance Group Hires Hellings

NSM Insurance Group, a Conshohocken, Penn.-based program administrator of niche industry-specific insurance programs, has hired Charles Hellings as director of sales and marketing for Collector Car and Pet Insurance programs.

Hellings will be responsible for driving sales and marketing initiatives for American Collectors Insurance, Condon Skelly, Heacock Classic, as well as 4Paws Insurance.

Hellings’ leadership background includes thirty years of experience leading multiple sales teams, sales operations and marketing efforts. Prior to joining NSM, he worked as executive vice president for ePath Learning, where he led the company’s overall sales, marketing and strategic business development.

Source: NSM Insurance Group