IICF Announces 11th Annual Benefit Dinner in New York to Honor Ryan Specialty Group

The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) will host its 11th annual Northeast Benefit Dinner on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

The dinner is expected to draw the attendance of more than 1,000 insurance industry professionals and will feature appearances and addresses from notable celebrities.

During the benefit dinner, IICF will honor Ryan Specialty Group for its business and philanthropic leadership with the 2017 IICF “Double I” Award for influence in the industry and impact in the community. The award will be accepted by Patrick G. Ryan, founder, chairman and CEO of Ryan Specialty Group.

All proceeds from the dinner will fund the Northeast Division’s Community Grants Program, which provides grants to regional charities that champion causes pertaining to education, at-risk children, the environment and disaster preparedness.

Celebrities who will be taking the stage at the event include Mariano Rivera, former pitcher for the New York Yankees and founder of the Mariano Rivera Foundation, and Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning and editor at large at O, the Oprah Magazine.

These special guests will be accepting grants on behalf of favorite charities as the insurance industry’s commitment to philanthropy is celebrated. Last year, the dinner raised $1.4 million to fund 29 grants to nonprofits in the New York tri-state area.

Tables and tickets for the dinner are currently available for purchase by contacting the IICF Benefit Office.

Source: The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation